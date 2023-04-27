Maharashtra: Indefinite shutdown in Shirdi from May 1 over CISF deployment at Sai Baba Temple | Twitter

Shirdi, Maharashtra's premier religious tourism destination, is set to face an indefinite shutdown beginning on May 1. The shutdown has been called by the administration of the Sai Baba Temple, who are protesting against the government's decision to deploy the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the security of the temple.

The administration claims that the CISF, which primarily protects industrial installations, metro stations, and airports, is not equipped to handle the security of the temple, stated a report in DNA.

Shirdi: A popular pilgrimage destination

Shirdi is a small town in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and is home to the most important temple dedicated to Sai Baba. The town attracts millions of visitors from around the world, of all religions, each year. The main temple is located on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway and is managed by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

The Trust oversees the management of the temple premises, including the provision of free meals, accommodation, and other facilities, as well as charitable schools and colleges. Until now, the Maharashtra Police have been responsible for the security of the temple.

CISF's role in Shirdi

In 2018, the CISF took over the security of the Shirdi airport, and now the government has decided to deploy the force to provide security for the Sai Baba Temple. However, the administration of the temple has objected to this decision, claiming that the CISF is not trained to handle the unique security challenges of a religious shrine.

The Shirdi shutdown

The decision to call an indefinite shutdown has been taken by the administration of the temple, which has the support of the local community. The shutdown is set to begin on May 1 and will continue until a resolution is reached.

The shutdown is likely to have a significant impact on the local economy, as Shirdi is heavily dependent on tourism. Many hotels, restaurants, and shops will be forced to close, and thousands of people who depend on tourism for their livelihoods will be affected.

Impact on devotees

The closure of the temple is likely to affect the millions of devotees who visit Shirdi every year. Many of them plan their visits well in advance and may face difficulties if the temple remains closed for an extended period.