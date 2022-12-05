Rising heart attack cases: Doctors bid for CPR training in schools, colleges | Representative Image

Amid the rising cases of cardiac arrest and heart attack among youngsters, city doctors have now planned to write to the Central Government for starting a compulsory Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in schools and colleges. The life-saving appeal comes after several people aged between 28 and 33 years suffered a heart attack.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, Consultant Physician at the Bombay Hospital, said they will be writing to the Government of India regarding CPR training at a younger age. However, there are several reasons such as mental stress and unhealthy lifestyle which could be underlying factors behind cardiac cases among youngsters.

“We have been giving sessions of CPR training in the city as it's the need of the hour. We have been seeing people below 49 years of age suffering heart attacks due to which we decided to write to the Central Government for CPR training at schools and colleges. We will be consulting doctors and cardiologists and a proposal will be sent,” he said.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a prominent killer like heart disease can be dodged by making a few dietary choices or opting for healthy foods that induce longevity. Suffering from heart disease or having a cardiovascular issue isn't an uncommon occurrence these days. Be it hypertension or coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, or peripheral artery disease, many struggles with some form of it or another and the fact that it is the world's most common cause of death makes it a serious cause of concern.

The senior cardiologist said that the changing lifestyle of people is the main reason behind youngsters being more prone to heart attacks at an early age. Increased consumption of cigarettes and alcohol by youngsters lead to major health risks, sedentary lifestyle and increased stress. Dietary changes are the most common reasons behind fatal heart attacks in several youngsters, added the doctor.

Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Director of Cathlab and Interventional Cardiologist at Symbiosis Hospital, said that in several cases, there are patients who are typically young, fit and healthy but they still suffer from a heart attack or cardiac arrest during or after the workout in a gym or while playing sports or running.

“One must understand that anything you overdo will prove harmful in the long run. In rare cases, a heart attack in a gym can occur due to a blood clot in the heart. Other comorbidities like cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, etc can also be the contributing factors. Exercise in moderation is good and should not be overdone,” he said.

Youth likely to suffer heart attack if…

Smokes heavily, consumes alcohol

Poor dietary habits

Overexertion in gyms, sports

Hypertension, high cholesterol

Comorbidities like abnormal BP, diabetes

