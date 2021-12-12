Rights' body seeks relief for Delhi University ex-professor Dr GN Saibaba

A committee fighting for the release of Dr GN Saibaba has appealed to the citizens to demand release of the former professor of Delhi University.

Notably, Dr Saibaba was arrested under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gadchiroli Session Court. "Today, Dr Saibaba is unable to move without the help of at least two people. In addition to his 90 per cent physical disability, he is suffering with 19 ailments in the Nagpur Central Prison.

His medical report was recently made available by the jail authorities, only under RTI," highlighted Prof Haragopal, the chairman of the committee. During his incarceration in the Anda cell, he got infected with Covid–19, following which his health is said to have deteriorated further. The committee has stressed on the fact that he wasn't released even on the emergency Covid parole.

Accordingly, it has urged 'public voices' to demand Dr Saibaba's release. "The state government should be pressurised to provide proper medical and other facilities to Dr Saibaba and even to grant parole to him as he is eligible to get it. Even bail should be given to him and other persons arrested in similar cases," the statement issued by Haragopal stated.

Among other demands, the committee has also demanded to shift him from Nagpur Central Jail to Cherlapalli Central Jail, Hyderabad, as per request submitted to the Maharashtra Jail Authorities by his family members. Saibaba was arrested in 2014 for allegedly having links with Maoists. Subsequently, he was convicted in 2016 by the Gadchiroli Session Court. He has not been given parole since 2017.

