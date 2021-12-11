Swedish teenage girl, who came to Mumbai to meet her Instagram friend, reunites with family

Mumbai: A fortnight after a teenage girl, Swedish national, escaped from her family and flew down to Mumbai to meet her Instagram friend in the last week of November, the crime branch unit six traced her to Chembur after a Yellow Notice was issued. She was handed over to her father on Friday, who came to Mumbai to receive his daughter and flew back to Sweden. While leaving he thanked the Mumbai police and showed his gratitude.

The 16-year-old Swedish national, who is pursuing college, met the 18-year-old boy from Chembur in January last year and since then the duo were in constant touch. The girl is the eldest child and her father Sardar Tomar is a businessman, said police.

Recently the girl decided to meet her friend and started doing the formalities. She bought the air tickets from the scholarships she got and flew down to Mumbai on November 27 on a tourist visa.

She met her friend, a resident of Cheeta Camp in Chembur, but since her friend was staying with his family he could not keep her at his place and they rented a flat nearby.

Meanwhile her father approached the local police, and acting on his complaint Skpepparbacken police station in Sweden filed a missing complaint and began their investigation. The investigation revealed that she had already flown to India after which the Swedish authorities issued a Yellow notice, a global police alert for missing person.

Since the girl came to Mumbai, the crime branch pressed into action, they traced her Indian friend who revealed that she was in a one-room kitchen flat in Subhash Nagar at Cheeta Camp in Chembur from where she was taken into custody and sent to Children's home in Dongri.

The teenager's father flew to India on Friday and following due verification her custody was given to him, the officials of the Children's home also counselled the girl and they flew back to Sweden later, said police.

The girl was very happy to see her father come here, she was also worried as she later realised that she made a mistake. In a tweet, Tomar had thanked Mumbai police and team of crime branch unit 6 comprising senior inspector Ravindra Salunkhe, inspector Mangalsing Chavhan and API Mira Deshmukh and police naik Kolelar for their efforts.

