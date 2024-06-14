Riding For Cause: Bikers Rally Across India For Men’s Rights | FPJ

To create nationwide awareness about the requirement of a commission for men in India, two members of the men’s rights organisation Save Indian Family Foundation – Dr Amjad Khan Nadeem Shaikh, an eminent biker and world record holder, and his fellow rider Sandeep Pawariya, a Limca Book of Records holder, are conducting a bike ride across India to collect signatures from people.

On Wednesday, the bikers crossed Navi Mumbai and were welcomed by the Vaastav Foundation and Mashal Foundation, who showed their support for the cause.

Vaastav Foundation is a social organisation based in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai that raises awareness about the injustices men face due to ‘unilateral women’s laws’ and also advocates for the establishment of a men’s commission similar to the women’s commission. Mashal Foundation, another social organisation, also supports this issue.

“Vaastav Foundation highlights men’s rights in Mumbai. We arranged logistics for the bikers from Pune until they leave Mumbai for Ahmedabad,” said Amit Deshpande, founder of the NGO.

The biker group and their supporters are demanding a men’s commission as a platform to address issues related to men.

“Currently, issues like male suicides are neglected despite high rates. Every five minutes, a man commits suicide in India, primarily due to family issues and illnesses, according to the National Crime Record Bureau,” Deshpande stated.

He added that the dropout rate for boys from schools is higher than that for girls, as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development, and stress-related disorders such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure are more prevalent in men. “This is the impact of patriarchy that no one talks about,” Deshpande said.

Pawariya said, “Male legal rights are far more unequal compared to women. Men cannot complain of various forms of domestic violence or sexual assaults. Many men are subjected to fake cases, and the judiciary has no remedy for this problem.”

The bikers started their journey from Delhi on May 26 and travelled through Lucknow, Patna, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari, Kerala, Goa, Kolhapur, Pune, and Mumbai. They are now headed towards Ahmedabad, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Jammu, Kargil, Leh Ladakh, Sarchu, Manali, Shimla, Dehradun, Haridwar, and finally back to Delhi on June 26.

“Wherever we went, we spoke to people about our demand, and everyone has been supportive of the idea,” Shaikh said.