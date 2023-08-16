 Navi Mumbai: Over 100 Bikers Participate In Tricolour Bike Rally On 77th Independence Day In Panvel
Navi Mumbai: Over 100 Bikers Participate In Tricolour Bike Rally On 77th Independence Day In Panvel

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur participated in the bike rally at 10.30 am at the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board office in Market Yard.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Yuva Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a motorbike tricolour rally on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur participated in the bike rally at 10.30 am at the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board office in Market Yard.  Over 100 motorbikes participated in the rally.

Route Of The Rally

The rally started from Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Circle Hall and then proceeded to Pancharatna Hotel Chowk, Shani Mandir, Waveshwar Hotel, Kapad Bazar, Jai Bharat Naka, Virupaksh Mandir, Adarsh Corner and then it concluded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

MLA Thakur Participated Along With Younger Brother

Apart from MLA Thakur, his younger brother and former leader of the house at Panvel Municipal Corporation participated. They were joined by BJP's taluka mandal president Arunsheth Bhagat, and city mandal president Jayant party workers and citizens.

Follow us on

