Navi Mumbai: Over 275 Inmates Of SEAL Ashram Celebrate Har Dil Tiranga |

Navi Mumbai: A total of 275 inmates of SEAL Ashram were fortunate to celebrate, their joy of freedom from deprivation as they join the nation in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav along with Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone II of Navi Mumbai and other police officials.

Ashram's Founder Speaks On His Vision

The SEAL Ashram, since 1999, has been dedicated to the mission of rescuing destitute and missing children from the railway platforms and streets of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. “In view of our nation's 76th year of Independence Day celebration, we salute the remarkable work of the SEAL Ashram who freed these children from destitution and deprivation. Our leaders who dedicated their lives to freeing our nation envisioned an independent India which was free from societal injustice, free from impoverishment, and free from all societal barriers which impeded our nation's progress, and it is inspiring to see how organisations like the SEAL Ashram have followed the path of compassion and solidarity laid down by our freedom fighters," said Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder Chairman, Harmony Foundation and Former Vice-Chairman of Minorities Commission.

"When no one was there to take care of these unfortunate ones, it was SEAL Ashram that came to the rescue of these destitute and freed them from the clutches of their aggravating and heart wrenching condition of impoverishment and destitution,” he added.

Inmates Seen Dressed Up In Tiranga T-Shirts

It was such a joy to see the residents of the SEAL ashram which constitute the sick, the elderly, HIV-positive patients, the mentally challenged and the orphan kids all dressed up in Tiranga T-Shirts joining together in hoisting the national flag.

The SEAL Ashram has made it possible for them by not only rescuing them and giving them a safe haven but also freeing them from their condition of despair.

“As we celebrate the 76th year of our nation's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it reminds us of the monumental freedom of these marginalised people of our society from their harrowing condition before the SEAL Ashram rescued them,” said Dr. Mathai.

He further said that the Harmony Foundation truly commends and salutes the selfless endeavours of the SEAL Ashram, especially Rev. K.M. Philip, Rev. Biju Samuel, and their dedicated team who have followed the truest ideals of kindness and benevolence, of which the revered Mother Teresa was a true embodiment.

In a world that is easily swayed by materialistic pursuits, it is organisations like the SEAL Ashram that revive our hope, faith and trust in humanity.

