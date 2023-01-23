Indore: Hundreds take part in bikers’ rally to promote Khelo India

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to promote Khelo India games, district administration, and Regional Transport Office organised a 17-kilometre-long bike rally on Sunday.

Hundreds of bikers from the city participated in the rally which started from Residency Kothi and concluded at Rau. Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, collector Ilayaraja T, and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav too participated in the rally to promote the sports events, being hosted by the state this year.

RTO Pradeep Sharma said that the bike rally was organised to promote the Khelo India games, and he was encouraged by the enthusiasm of the participants.

FP Photo

“We organised a bike rally from Residency Kothi to Rau. The aim of the bike rally is to promote the sports activities under Khelo India,” Sharma said.

Collector Ilayaraja T said various sporting events would be hosted in Indore, and they will ensure players do not face any difficulty. The bus operators’ association has decided to provide refreshments and lounge facilities at both the major bus stands of the city - Sarwate Bus Stand and Gangwal Bus Stand - to the players coming from different parts of the country.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)