Indore: Health Department, drug inspectors still clueless about source of government supply medicines at private hospital

Drug inspectors to take action after owner’s reply while health dept yet to launch probe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after three days of finding government supply medicines at a chemist shop of a private hospital, District Health Department officials and drug inspectors have failed to trace its source. 

The Health Department officials failed in taking action against the hospital which was running in a three-storey building constructed on a small plot.

Moreover, the owner of the hospital Gopal Singh Tomar has been running the hospital’s chemist shop on a rented licence of a pharmacist named Azaruddin while the director of the hospital is a paediatrician.

Drug inspectors were left surprised during the inspection on Friday when the chemist of Saheb Kabir Hospital was selling free government supply medicines at high prices. He was also not able to tell the source of the medicine during the inspection carried out on January 20 by the team of drug inspectors Alkesh Yadav and Anumeha Kaushal.

“The hospital owner had told us that he was unaware of the source of the medicine as it was given by a boy whom he doesn’t recognise. We have served a notice to the hospital to reply in a day. As it was Saturday and Sunday, we will wait till Monday evening after which we will take action as per the direction of senior officials,” drug inspector Alkesh Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Gopal Singh Tomar told the media that a relative of a patient had forgotten the medicines in the hospital, which were kept in the store by the sweeper. 

“Medicines were kept by a sweeper in the hospital’s store. I don’t know about the rented licence and other operations of the chemist shop as it is operated by someone else,” Tomar said.

Launching probe against the hospital

“We have learnt about the anomalies in the hospital. We will launch a probe against the hospital and will take appropriate action.”

-Dr BS Saitya, Chief Medical and Health Officer

