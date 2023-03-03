Retired Mumbai Port Trust employee dies aboard a local train after altercation | Representative Image

Mumbai: A retired employee of the Mumbai Port Trust died on Thursday afternoon after getting into an argument with co-passenger in a local train. The 65-year-old man died between Kalyan and Titwala station while the suspect was caught by others and handed to Kalyan GRP.

The deceased, who was later identified as Baban Hande, had boarded the luggage compartment to avoid the crowd, stated a report in Times of India. The officials cited that they initially believed fight led to his killing but final inference on what led to his death is yet to be drawn as the GRP is still speaking to additional commuters.

Deceased was pushed during an altercation, suffered injuries

The officials said that the deceased and suspect got into an altercation which escalated and the latter pushed Hande who fell on a hard item on the train and suffered injuries.

According to the TOI report, ration card of the deceased's son was recovered from his pocket when his body was taken to Kalyan's Rukminibai Hospital. The GRP then visited Hande's residence in Ambivli where they got to know his identity.

Cops trying to ascertain exact reason, interrogating additional witnesses

Kalyan GRP's senior inspector was quoted as saying that to ascertain exact reason behind the attack is a challenging task as the suspect brought in by the other passengers refused to confess to crime and thus the officials are recording statements of additional witnesses.

GRP sources were quoted in the report saying that some eyewitnesses were located using CCTV cameras at the Kalyan railway station and that their statements are being recorded.

Deceased's son demands harshest penalty

Hande is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His son was also quoted saying that he is at a loss as to how one could kill an elderly person, let alone aboard a train. He further said that he wants the guilty to be given harshest penalty possible.