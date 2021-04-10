Remdesivir injection black marketing in Thane; crime branch arrest two accused

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane crime branch have arrested two people for illegally black marketing remdesivir injection use for treatment of covid-19 cases. The police have arrested the two accused and have seized 21 remdesivir injections from them.

The police alleged that the injections were brought from Thane based covid-19 center from the city. The injections had a stamp from the Government of Maharashtra and a print stating not for sale. Suspecting involvement of staff or officials from the covid-19 centre.

Rajkumar Kothmire, Senior police Inspector, Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane said, "With the second wave coming up with increasing cases of corona. It is found that the injection is useful for treatment of the disease. However, the demand of the injection had resulted in shortage of the injection. Forcing people to purchase it in black market for four times the actual rate," he added.