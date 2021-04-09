9 luxury buses crammed with migrants seized in Thane

The Thane traffic police on Thursday intercepted nine luxury buses at Majiwada Junction in Thane filled with migrants travelling out of state. The buses did not have permits to travel out of state and had double the capacity of passengers on board, in blatant violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The migrants, employed at hotels and construction sites in Mumbai, had decided to go back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, having heard the recent announcements by the state government of a lockdown on weekends and strict restrictions and night curfew on weekdays.

Most of them had only recently returned to Mumbai, assuming the worst was over, only to find themselves having to pack up once again and go home. “Most of us suffered last year, living in crowded rooms with no food to eat. And walking innumerable miles on the road, trying to reach home. After the second lockdown recently, we lost our jobs. Staying here is expensive. Instead of waiting till a complete lockdown is declared, we have decided to leave Mumbai and remain happily with our families,” said a 30-year-old migrant worker, who had reached home in Uttar Pradesh after almost five days last year.