Migrant workers travelling back to Bihar from Maharashtra will be tested at railway stations: Nitish Kumar

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, trains at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus were seen packed with migrant workers travelling back to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc. on Friday as they feared an impending lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that migrant workers returning to Bihar from Maharashtra will be tested at railway stations. "For those from Bihar who are returning to the state due to the current COVID-19 situation, arrangements are being made for them. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID-19 at the railway stations," he said. This comes after 17 passengers who had come from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to the Patna junction tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, he has announced a few curbs to contain the spread of the virus in the state and has also indicated that night curfew may be imposed after review of the COVID-19 situation in next three days.

All shops are permitted to open till 7 pm. Restaurants, dhabas & hotels are exempted & can function with 25% seating capacity. Cinema hall, public transportation can function with 50% occupancy. Essential services are exempted, said Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secy (Disaster Management), Bihar.

Besides, the order for the closure of schools from April 5 to April 11, has been also extended for one week.

All religious places will remain shut till April 30. There would be no public celebrations of Ram Navami and Chhath festivities. Use of masks for the morning and evening walkers in the parks has also been made compulsory, the CM said.

Nitish claimed there was no shortage of vaccines in the state. Nine lakh vials reached from Pune on Friday afternoon and were sent to the vaccination centres, he said. "I am in the favour of the vaccination of journalists of all age groups. They go everywhere to cover news and should be included among frontline workers," he added.

(With inputs from Law Kumar Mishra)