Thane: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mayor Naresh Mhaske urges TMC chief to rope in private hospitals to fill shortage of beds

Thane: With the increasing cases of covid-19 across Thane Municipal Corporation in the past few days, Naresh Mhaske, the Mayor of TMC has written a letter to the Municipal commissioner appealing him to increase beds in the city. Mhaske told the commissioner that the rising cases will lead to bed shortages in the coming days.

In his letter, he said many of the private hospitals had approached the corporation for starting COVID-19 centres. The corporation should give permission to such hospitals after looking at the amenities and charge as per the corporation. Also, he said many vacant places like markets that are yet to open should be used as COVID-19 centres to curb the rise of the virus.

On Thursday, Mhaske had written a letter to Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, TMC. Mhaske in his letter stated with the increasing cases of COVID-19 the Municipal Corporation is coming up with different covid centres across the city for the treatment of the patients. "But with the rising case across the city, the covid hospitals available for patients are resulting in a shortage of beds. However, as the patients are not getting proper treatment on time resulting in death of the patient. Treatment is very important for the covid-19 positive patients and many of the private hospitals had come forward to help the corporation in arranging treatment for such patients," stated Mhaske in his letter to the commissioner.