Thane: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mayor Naresh Mhaske urges TMC chief to rope in private hospitals to fill shortage of beds

Thane: With the increasing cases of covid-19 across Thane Municipal Corporation in the past few days, Naresh Mhaske, the Mayor of TMC has written a letter to the Municipal commissioner appealing him to increase beds in the city. Mhaske told the commissioner that the rising cases will lead to bed shortages in the coming days.
In his letter, he said many of the private hospitals had approached the corporation for starting COVID-19 centres. The corporation should give permission to such hospitals after looking at the amenities and charge as per the corporation. Also, he said many vacant places like markets that are yet to open should be used as COVID-19 centres to curb the rise of the virus.
On Thursday, Mhaske had written a letter to Dr Vipin Sharma, Municipal Commissioner, TMC. Mhaske in his letter stated with the increasing cases of COVID-19 the Municipal Corporation is coming up with different covid centres across the city for the treatment of the patients. "But with the rising case across the city, the covid hospitals available for patients are resulting in a shortage of beds. However, as the patients are not getting proper treatment on time resulting in death of the patient. Treatment is very important for the covid-19 positive patients and many of the private hospitals had come forward to help the corporation in arranging treatment for such patients," stated Mhaske in his letter to the commissioner.
Mhaske had appealed to the Municipal Commissioner to look into the matter. "Well known private Hospitals in the jurisdiction of TMC having more than 25 beds. And are ready to work as per the guidelines of the government and with the rate i.e charge decided by the government. Checking the facilities and amenities at the hospital the corporation should start covid centre at sich hospitals. Instead of waiting for the final moment of shortage of bed to come, we should use extreme steps and start such centres," added Mhaske further stating that the TMC had many vacant building that are unused. "If we are prepared now, we will be ready to fight against the spreading virus in the coming days,"he added.
Mhaske had also appealed to the citizens to follow the lockdown guidelines and stay home and stay safe. He asked the citizens to support the fight against the pandemic. He said beds were not available at most of the civic and private hospitals in Thane city.
The Mayor said the citizens themselves should realise the seriousness of the situation and strictly follow COVID-19 norms and protocols. Till April 8 TMC had 14,088 active patients and around 75,220 had been recovered. A total of 1487 people are reported dead. Meanwhile, on April 8, around 1,829 people tested positive counting a total of 7 deaths.
