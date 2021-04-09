Mumbai reports 9,200 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on April 9

Mumbai on Friday reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with 9,200 fresh cases.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 35 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,909. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,00,898 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 90,333 active patients. On Friday, 5,099 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,97,613. The city's recovery rate is now at 79%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 34 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Friday tested 55,741 people.
