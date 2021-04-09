Mumbai weekend lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

As the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued to rise, the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.

As per the new guidelines, the state will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - with no movement except essential services.

Here's a list of what all is allowed and what is not in Mumbai:

Public Places

Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed

Weekends (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services

Beaches

Closed till 30 Apr

Gardens/Public Grounds

Open from 7 am-8 pm on weekdays - no more than 5 people allowed

Shops/Markets/Malls

To remain closed (except essential services)

Essential Services

Allowed to operate at all times

Public Transport

Auto rickshaw - Driver + 2 Taxi - Driver + 50% capacity Bus - Full seating capacity, no standing Private Vehicles

Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - Allowed

Weekends (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - Only for essential services

Person Arriving/Departing By Train/Bus/Flight

Can travel at all times

Industrial Workers Travelling By Pvt Buses/Vehicles

Can travel at all times using a valid ID card

Students Travelling To Attend Exam

Can travel with valid hall ticket

Government Offices

50% capacity No visitors allowed

Govt Offices Required For Response To COVID-19, Electricity, Water, Banking and Financial Services

100% capacity

Private Offices

To remain closed (except essential services, those exempted by Government)



Film/TV Shooting

Allowed with conditions

Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions

Not allowed

Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes)

To remain closed

Restaurants/Bars

To stay closed (except those inside hotels)

Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery

Weekdays

From 7 am-8 pm

Weekends

Only Home Delivery Roadside Eatable Vendors - Only home delivery from 7 am-8 pm

Religious places

To stay closed

Barber Shops/Spa/Salon/Parlours

To remain closed

Schools/Colleges/Pvt Coaching Classes

To remain closed (except 10-12 exams)

Marriages

Maximum 50 attendees

Funeral

Maximum 20 people allowed

Newspaper Printing and Circulation

Home delivery allowed from 7 am-8 pm

Essential Services/Manufacturing Sector/Oxygen Producers/E-Commerce/Construction

To remain operational

Bar and Wine Shop

Closed (As per updated guidelines, home delivery permitted)