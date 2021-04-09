Mumbai weekend lockdown: What's allowed, what's not

As the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued to rise, the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.
As per the new guidelines, the state will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - with no movement except essential services.
Here's a list of what all is allowed and what is not in Mumbai:
Public Places
Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - the movement of no more than 5 people allowed
Weekends (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - no movement except essential services
Beaches
Closed till 30 Apr
Gardens/Public Grounds
Open from 7 am-8 pm on weekdays - no more than 5 people allowed
Shops/Markets/Malls
To remain closed (except essential services)
Essential Services
Allowed to operate at all times
Public Transport
Auto rickshaw - Driver + 2 Taxi - Driver + 50% capacity Bus - Full seating capacity, no standing Private Vehicles
Weekdays (7 am-8 pm) - Allowed
Weekends (8 pm-7 am) and 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - Only for essential services
Person Arriving/Departing By Train/Bus/Flight
Can travel at all times
Industrial Workers Travelling By Pvt Buses/Vehicles
Can travel at all times using a valid ID card
Students Travelling To Attend Exam
Can travel with valid hall ticket
Government Offices
50% capacity No visitors allowed
Govt Offices Required For Response To COVID-19, Electricity, Water, Banking and Financial Services
100% capacity
Private Offices
To remain closed (except essential services, those exempted by Government)
Film/TV Shooting
Allowed with conditions
Religious/Social/Cultural/Political Functions
Not allowed
Recreation/Entertainment Services (cinema/theatre/audi/arcade/water parks/clubs/swimming pool/gym/sports complexes)
To remain closed
Restaurants/Bars
To stay closed (except those inside hotels)
Take Away/Parcel/Home Delivery
Weekdays
From 7 am-8 pm
Weekends
Only Home Delivery Roadside Eatable Vendors - Only home delivery from 7 am-8 pm
Religious places
To stay closed
Barber Shops/Spa/Salon/Parlours
To remain closed
Schools/Colleges/Pvt Coaching Classes
To remain closed (except 10-12 exams)
Marriages
Maximum 50 attendees
Funeral
Maximum 20 people allowed
Newspaper Printing and Circulation
Home delivery allowed from 7 am-8 pm
Essential Services/Manufacturing Sector/Oxygen Producers/E-Commerce/Construction
To remain operational
Bar and Wine Shop
Closed (As per updated guidelines, home delivery permitted)