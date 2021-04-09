COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC allows direct food delivery from restaurants

Revising its order on food delivery, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed direct delivery of food from restaurants wherein people can call the respective restaurant to order the food.

As per the earlier order, delivery only through online delivery providers was allowed. After the restaurants' owners marked their disappointment over the order, the BMC in its new order allowed restaurants to take orders from a call.

As the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued to rise, the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.

As per the new guidelines, the state will have a weekend lockdown from 8 pm Friday to 7 am Monday - with no movement except essential services.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported a slight dip with 56,286 new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai too saw a dip on April 8 with 8,938 new cases. As per reports by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 23 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,874. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,91,698 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 86,279 active patients. On Wednesday, 6007 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,92,514. The city's recovery rate is now at 80%.