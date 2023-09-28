RBI, Other Banks To Be Open Today; Public Holiday On Friday

RBI, Other Banks To Be Open Today | PTI

The Reserve Bank of India and other banks in Maharashtra will remain open on Thursday, September 28, when Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated. An RBI circular says that the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad on Friday, September 29, under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Accordingly the public holiday declared on September 28, (Thursday), is cancelled and the offices of the Reserve Bank of India shall remain closed on September 29 (Friday), it said.

A post by CMO Maharashtra on X said the State government has declared a public holiday on Friday, September 29, on the occasion of Eid-eMilad. This decision has been taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad falling on the same day that is, on the 28th. The All India Khilafat Committee has requested CM regarding this. The decision has been taken for better management of processions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Different religious festivals being celebrated on the same day may place undue stress on law enforcement agencies and hence it would be better for the government to announce a holiday on Friday, a delegation of the All India Khilafat Committee said during its meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The delegation included MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Abu Azmi and former minister Naseem Khan, among others.

CM appeals citizens to exercise restraint

The Chief Minister appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint and not to over burden the law enforcement agencies. It is a national holiday on October 2, to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Maharashtra government declared September 29 as Eid-e-Milad holiday at the request of Muslim leaders. This year Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 28, the same day as Eid-e-Milad, which is celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

As processions are taken out on the occasions of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai and other places, a delegation of All India Khilafat requested chief minister Eknath Shinde to find a solution to it, a statement said. "The delegation has requested that a holiday be declared on Friday, September 29, so that the police can make arrangements for the processions on both days (September 28 and 29).

The state government has decided to announce a government holiday on Friday as well," Shinde said. The announcement means two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend and the national holiday on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)