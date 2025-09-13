 MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient’s Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost
The commission, chaired by Justice A. M. Badar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the incident. During the proceedings, it noted that KDMC’s conduct in handling the case reflected the same neglect allegedly shown to the deceased patient.

Pranali Lotlikar
Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
MSHRC Raps KDMC For Medical Negligence In Patient's Death; Imposes ₹10,000 Cost

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has pulled up the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) over alleged medical negligence that led to the death of a female patient at Rukminibai Hospital. The civic body was also criticised for failing to provide an ambulance in time.

Commission’s Intervention

The commission, chaired by Justice A. M. Badar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the incident. During the proceedings, it noted that KDMC’s conduct in handling the case reflected the same neglect allegedly shown to the deceased patient.

Failure to File Sworn Affidavit

MSHRC observed that despite its directions, KDMC had failed to file a sworn affidavit, with only a draft pending affirmation by the concerned officer. Expressing displeasure, the commission remarked that such casualness in responding to urgent human rights issues was unacceptable.

Cost Imposed on KDMC

Granting an adjournment, the commission imposed a cost of ₹10,000 on KDMC, directing the amount to be deposited with the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Mumbai, before the next hearing.

Warning of Stern Action

The MSHRC further warned that non-compliance would invite recovery action by the District Collector under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, along with possible prosecution of the responsible officer.

Next Hearing Scheduled

The matter has been posted for further hearing on November 27, 2025.

