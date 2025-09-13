Mumbai News: BEST Deploys 374 Extra Bus Services For Mount Mary Fair In Bandra

BEST deploys 374 additional buses to manage commuter rush during Mount Mary Fair in Bandra | File Photo

Mumbai: In preparation for the annual Mount Mary Fair in Bandra (West), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced the deployment of 374 additional bus services to manage the expected surge in commuters.

The popular fair, which runs through the second week of September until September 21, draws thousands of pilgrims from across Mumbai and beyond, making efficient transport a top priority for city authorities.

Shuttle Services from Bandra Station

"The extra services will primarily operate between Bandra Railway Station (West) and Hill Road Garden — the closest bus-accessible point to the Mount Mary Church. Due to the narrow and congested lanes leading directly to the church, regular buses are unable to reach the venue, and this shuttle service is expected to be the main transit option for devotees arriving by train and continuing their journey by road" said an official.

Expanded Connectivity Across Bandra

In addition to the shuttle services, BEST will also operate increased services on select routes including C-71, A-202, 321 Ltd., A-375, A-422, A-473, and C-505, expanding connectivity across Bandra and its surrounding areas.

The move aims to ease travel challenges, especially during peak periods such as weekends and feast days, when footfall near the church and the nearby Father Agnel Ashram typically spikes.

Plan for Smooth Travel During Fair

Acknowledging the strain on local infrastructure during the fair, BEST has also announced the deployment of additional buses on regular Bandra routes if needed, strengthening the public transport network throughout the festive period.

According to an official, the decision follows coordination with local authorities and is part of a broader plan to ensure smooth mobility and crowd control.

On-Ground Monitoring and Safety

"To ensure operational efficiency and public safety, BEST will station bus inspectors and traffic officers at strategic points. These officials will manage services, direct passenger flow, and respond to any on-ground issues related to crowding or traffic disruptions" official further added.

BEST Appeals for Public Cooperation

BEST officials have urged the public to make use of the special bus services and cooperate with the staff to facilitate a smooth and safe commuting experience during the festivities.

