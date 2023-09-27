 Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja With His Family (Watch)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday made a visit to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal located in Mumbai's Parel area to offer his prayers. He was accompanied by his entire family, including son and MP Shrikant Shinde.

Notably, this marks CM Shinde's second visit to this esteemed pandal. CM Shinde had previously paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja on the preceding Saturday, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while accompanying Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his Mumbai visit.

More about Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja, also known as "The King of Lalbaug," is a public Ganesha idol placed in the Lalbaug locality of Mumbai, situated in the Indian state of Maharashtra, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Devotees have the opportunity to have darshan (a sacred viewing) of this idol for a period of 11 days. Afterward, on the day of Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesha Visarjan), it is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty.

The idol is believed to be Navasacha Ganpati, which translates to "the one who fulfills all wishes" in Marathi. This belief attracts more than 1.5 million pilgrims daily to the idol's display area throughout the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As of the year 2023, Lalbaugcha Raja has been a revered tradition for 90 years.

