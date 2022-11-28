Rayat Shikshan Sanstha to celebrate Gratitude Week' to mark MP Sharad Pawar’s birthday

Sharad Pawar Birthday Special: Will the NCP patriarch succeed in unifying the Opposition? | Twitter

Rayat Shikshan Sanstha will hold a number of programmes on the occasion of the 82nd birthday of MP Sharad Pawar on December 12. Mr Pawar is the president of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. The education organisation will celebrate 'Gratitude Week' on the occasion of Mr Pawar’s birthday, informed former secretary of Ryat Shikshan Sanstha Ganesh Thakur.

Since Pawar’s contribution to the organization is immense and unique, it has been decided to celebrate his birthday with various activities. In the presence of former MP Ramsheth Thakur, a meeting of office bearers, general body members, life members, life workers, all principals, all headmasters, chairman of all schools and school committee senior members, vice principals, supervisors of the Raigad division was held recently. In this meeting, it was unanimously decided to organize 'Gratitude week' at Raigad divisional level from 06th to 12th December.

As part of the 'Gratitude Week', an elocution competition, essay competition, painting/poster competition, Rangoli competition, sports competition, Maharangoli, cultural program competition, science exhibition, half marathon and others will be organized.