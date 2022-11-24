Shivaji row: Governor Koshyari has crossed all limits, President & PM should take decision, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Governor Koshyari has crossed all limits, President & PM should take decision, says Sharad Pawar | File pic

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party President Mr Sharad Pawar on Thursday led a scathing attack against the Maharashtra Governor Mr BS Koshyari for his controversial remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has now become an old idol.

Pawar said Koshyari has crossed all limits and the President of India and Prime Minister should take a decision about him. Mr Pawar’s blistering attack against Mr Koshyari came on a day when he was summoned to Delhi.

Pawar: 'Too late to shower praises now'

‘As the Governor is a Constitutional post, the present Governor has crossed all limits. A person sitting on the post of the Governor needs to speak responsibly. When the current Governor made such statements many times, we did not comment on him to maintain the dignity of that post,’’ said Mr Pawar. ‘’The President of India and the Prime Minister should take note of his statements and make a decision about him. Such a person should not be given responsibilities like the Governor's post. Although after much uproar, the Governor yesterday has showered praise on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but it is too late,’’ he added.

Governor had made his statement at a function to give D Litt to Mr Pawar and the union minister Mr Nitin Gadkari at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University last Saturday. Mr Pawar to a question why the Governor was not stopped at that event said, ‘’ The Governor spoke after the D Litt was awarded.''

Pawar slams Karnataka CM Bommai

Mr Pawar rapped the Karnataka Chief Minister Mr Basavraj Bommai’s claim over villages from Jat taluka in Sangli district and also on cities like Akkalkot and Solapur. ‘’If the Karnataka CM wants to leave the claim over Belgavi, Nippani and Karwar then the discussion can take place about what to give them. They should give these villages back to Maharashtra. They do not want to give them to Maharashtra. It makes no sense for Karnataka to lay claim over villages from Maharashtra, it has no meaning,’’ he said. He added that BJP cannot shirk its responsibility of the Maharashtra Karnataka border issue.

Targets Shinde Fadnavis government for paid leave

Mr Pawar slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government for paid leave on December 1 and 5 so that the eligible voters from the border districts in the voters list can cast their votes in Gujarat elections. ‘’It was never seen in 50 years that voters from the border districts of the state were allowed to vote in neighbouring states. If a holiday is given in the border districts of the state for the elections in Gujarat, then this election may increase anxiety for the BJP there,’’ he opined.

Mr Pawar said he had never made any statement about the possibility of mid term elections in Maharashtra. ‘’I did not comment on the midterm polls in the state. Some other leaders might have done it. I am not in a position to comment on whether midterm elections will be held or not,’’ he added.

Targets CM Shinde for visiting astrologer

Mr Pawar targeted the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde over his purported visit to the astrologer after taking darshan at Shirdi on Wednesday. ‘’I don't believe in astrology. The whole country knows what happened in Assam (after the rebellion Shinde and other legislators camped in Guwahati and took the darshan of Goddess Kamakhya). There are reports that he (CM) along with other MLAs are going back to Assam. Going to Nashik and showing hands to astrologers is not new to the state. However, it looks as if the confidence of the Chief Minister has been shaken,’’ he said.

Mr Pawar It is necessary to stand behind the farmers when they are in distress. He criticised the Shinde Fadnavis for not being serious about the farmers' plight.

On possible tie up between Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Mr Pawar said that he has no idea what was discussed between Mr Uddhav Thackeray and Mr Prakash Ambedkar. He also said that he will discuss this with Mr Uddhav Thackeray.