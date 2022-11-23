Ajit Pawar objects to Maha govt's notification asking municipal commissioners to prepare draft on revised wards

Mumbai: Pawar objects state govt’s notification on preparing draft on revised wards for upcoming elections pending SC cases | PTI

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar on Wednesday strongly objected to the state urban development department’s notification asking the municipal commissioners to prepare a draft on revised wards for the upcoming elections in 24 municipal corporations.

‘’This is quite surprising that the state government has issued the notification when the clutch of petitions are pending in the Supreme Court for hearing. The opposition had opposed the government’s move for multi-member wards for municipal corporations except BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation,’’ he said.

Pawar slams Shinde-led govt over failure on Diwali grocery package

Mr Pawar slammed the state government for the failure of distribution of a package of groceries at Rs 100 to ration card holders ahead of Diwali. ‘’Even though Diwali is over, the distribution is not complete. There are reports of lapses and irregularities in the distribution of 'Anand Shidha' comprising 1 kg of rawa (sooji), groundnuts, edible oil and yellow lentils. There are several complaints in this regard. I have compiled data from various districts and after getting all the details I will take up the issue in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature,’’ he said.

However, the food and civil supply department has said that 94% of distribution of a package has been completed.

Mr Pawar lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government for declaring paid leave (holidays) on December 1 and 5 for voters from Gujarat included in the voters list residing in Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule districts to cast their votes.

Pawar: 'There are elections every five years but I don't remember when the government has announced paid holidays..'

‘’It has been seen for the first time that a paid holiday has been announced in certain districts of our state. There are elections every five years but I don't remember when the government has announced paid holidays. We can understand if the paid holiday is declared for the parliamentary elections. It is wrong to take such new steps,’’ he said.

Mr Pawar slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government for delays in providing assistance to the farmers hit by retreating rains and floods. He strongly objected to the government’s reluctance to hold talks with the farmers who are in deep financial distress.

‘’Farmers have a lot of resentment towards the state government. The government should hold dialogue with the farmers who have threatened to willingly submerge into water to press for their demands,’’ he said.

‘’The retreating rains in October caused heavy losses to the farmers. Farmers are not getting the help that they should get from the government. The crop insurance money that is getting is meagre. The government should not allow farmers to go to court for their crop insurance money. Government should take initiative in it. And if the time comes, the central government should be asked to intervene,’’ said Mr Pawar.