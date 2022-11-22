Gujarat elections: Maharashtra Government declares holidays on December 1 and 5 for voters residing in bordering districts

Maharashtra Government declares holidays on December 1 and 5 for voters residing in bordering districts | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra Government has declared holidays on December 1 and 5 for voters from Gujarat included in the voters list residing in Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule districts to cast their votes.

The state government has issued a government resolution. The Election Commission has announced polling in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 for the state assembly.

The industry department deputy secretary Mr Shrikant Pulkundwar in a government resolution said that the two day holidays were declared as it was noticed that during elections held in the past few organisations or establishments had not declared full pay leave or concession in duty hours. Because of that the eligible voters could not cast their votes, which is quite dangerous for democracy.

The government ask establishments, organisations to grant leave

The government has asked the establishments/organisations to grant leave to the workers, employees and officers from the constituencies going for polls and also those outside the respective constituencies to cast their votes. The leave will be applicable to industrial units, corporations, companies, industrial undertakings and other establishments.

If granting leave won’t be possible the government has asked to give a minimum two hours of concession in working hours after taking approval from the concerned district collector or election officer.

The government has made it clear that if the eligible voters arise unable to cast their votes for want of a leave or concession then an action will be initiated against them.