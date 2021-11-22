Ratnagiri DCCB election: Narayan Rane receives setback as Shiv Sena-NCP score big win

The Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Sunday received a major setback after the panel fielded by his son and former MP Nilesh Rane was defeated by the Shiv Sena NCP alliance in the Ratnagiri District Central Cooperative Bank election.

Nilesh Rane's panel had to settle on a paltry three seats, while 18 were bagged by the Sahakar Panel of the Shiv Sena-NCP.

Out of the total 21 seats, 14 seats were already elected unopposed. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and local NCP leader Tanajirao Chorge had personally worked out a poll strategy that paid off for them. The result comes days after a high-pitched drama over union minister Narayan Rane’s arrest in August this year over his remarks about ‘slapping’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sunday’s election is a prelude to the proposed alliance between the Shiv Sena and NCP in the upcoming local body elections early next year. The voting for the seven seats was held on November 19, where a total of 871 voters (87.45%) had cast their votes. Meanwhile, the same elections are underway in other districts where the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress contest against BJP.

In a few districts, the disgruntled elements from BJP have entered into a deal with MVA partners. Clashes between the supporters of NCP legislator Shashikant Shinde and Dnyandev Ranjane were reported during the Satara District Central Cooperative Bank voting, where the voting took place for 10 of the 21 seats.

