Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's Last Journey From NCPA

Marine drive closed for vehicular traffic | FPJ

Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept for last public tribute at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point today (Thursday, October 10). Ahead of Tata's last journey from his Colaba residence to NCPA in the morning and further to Worli later in the day, traffic restrictions are imposed in South Mumbai. The Marine Drive road will be shut for vehicular traffic and the police have also established a green corridor up to Worli to ensure smooth transit of the beloved industrialist's remains.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan N Tata kept at NCPA lawns for the public to pay their last respects pic.twitter.com/9YlcsHgo1u — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

From Thursday morning, heavy police security, and vehicles of Rapid Action Force among other security forces have been deployed in Nariman Point area. As per the police on duty at the Mantralaya signal, the entire Marine Drive road has been shut for vehicular traffic. The mortal remains from NCPA near Oberoi hotel will be taken to Worli after 4 pm. However, there were no instructions as of morning, as till what time in the evening and till which stretch the traffic restrictions are imposed, the officer on duty said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Marine Drive road is closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA



The mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be kept at NCPA grounds for the public to pay their last respects before state funeral pic.twitter.com/OYU8vJwux8 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

However, the Mumbai police is ensuring all security measures to allow smooth procession of industralist Ratan Tata's mortal remains.

State Honours

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, Wednesday late night. He took his last breath at Breach Candy Hospital. Tata will always be remembered as the industry veteran who changed the face of the industry, as the Indian sub-continent grew, post independence.

The Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced a day of mourning today and all state entertainment events are cancelled. Ratan Tata will be cremated with full state honours, the government has announced.