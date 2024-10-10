 Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's Last Journey From NCPA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRatan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's Last Journey From NCPA

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's Last Journey From NCPA

The Marine Drive road will be shut for vehicular traffic and the police have also established a green corridor up to Worli to ensure smooth transit of the industrialist Ratan Tata's remains. Tata's mortal remains will be kept for the last public tribute at NCPA, Nariman Point in the morning and a funeral with full state honours will be in Worli in the evening.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Marine drive closed for vehicular traffic | FPJ

Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept for last public tribute at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point today (Thursday, October 10). Ahead of Tata's last journey from his Colaba residence to NCPA in the morning and further to Worli later in the day, traffic restrictions are imposed in South Mumbai. The Marine Drive road will be shut for vehicular traffic and the police have also established a green corridor up to Worli to ensure smooth transit of the beloved industrialist's remains.

From Thursday morning, heavy police security, and vehicles of Rapid Action Force among other security forces have been deployed in Nariman Point area. As per the police on duty at the Mantralaya signal, the entire Marine Drive road has been shut for vehicular traffic. The mortal remains from NCPA near Oberoi hotel will be taken to Worli after 4 pm. However, there were no instructions as of morning, as till what time in the evening and till which stretch the traffic restrictions are imposed, the officer on duty said.

However, the Mumbai police is ensuring all security measures to allow smooth procession of industralist Ratan Tata's mortal remains.

Read Also
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Today To Pay Tribute To...
article-image

State Honours

FPJ Shorts
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium
Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, Wednesday late night. He took his last breath at Breach Candy Hospital. Tata will always be remembered as the industry veteran who changed the face of the industry, as the Indian sub-continent grew, post independence.

Read Also
Ratan Tata Passes Away: Legendary Industrialist In Old Interview Explains How His Grandmother 'Got...
article-image

The Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced a day of mourning today and all state entertainment events are cancelled. Ratan Tata will be cremated with full state honours, the government has announced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss...

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss...

Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly...

Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's...