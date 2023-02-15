Railways to run summer special trains on Mumbai-Kanpur & Pune-Virangana routes

FPJ

Railways will run 26 weekly special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kanpur & 26 weekly summer special trains between Pune and Virangna Lakshmibai Jn to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:

*Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Kanpur Superfast Special (26 trips)*

04152 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.15 hrs every Saturday from 08.04.2023 to 01.07.2023 (13 trips) and arrive Kanpur Central at 15.25 hrs next day.

04151 Special will leave Kanpur Central at 15.45 hrs every Friday from 07.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 (13 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.55 hrs next day.

*Halts:* Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj and Fatehpur

*Composition:* One AC-2 Tier, 8 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 7 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

*Pune - Virangna Lakshmibai Jn special train (26 trips)*

01921 special will leave Pune at 15.15 hrs on every Thursday from 06.04.2023 to 29.06.2023 (13 trips) and will arrive Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. at 09.35 hrs next day.

01922 special will leave Virangana Lakshmibai Jn. at 12.50 hrs on every Wednesday from 05.04.2023 to 28.06.2023 (13 trips) and will arrive Pune at 11.35 hrs next day.

*Halts:* Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina and Lalitpur

*Composition:* one AC 2-Tier, 5 AC 3-Tier, 5 Sleeper class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans

*Reservation:* Bookings for special trains no. 04152 and 01921 on special charges will open on 17.02.2023 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

