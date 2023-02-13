Mira Road: Elderly woman robbed of gold ornaments worth ₹46,000 near railway station, police procuring CCTV footage

File

Mumbai: A 65-year-old woman staying in Mira Road was robbed of her gold ornaments worth more than ₹46,000 by two miscreants in Mira Road at around 11 am on Sunday.

According to the police the crime was reported on the sky-walk near the Mira Road railway station. The elderly woman was returning home from the fish market when two men, under the pretext of asking for an address, engaged her in a discussion. They accosted her to the sky walk and asked her to remove her ornaments, including chain, ring and ear cuff worth. And the woman complied.

A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified duo at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. An investigating team is trying to procure footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime scene to ascertain the identity of the accused and sequence of events.