Mumbai: Cops bust gambling racket in Mira Road, eight arrested

Mumbai: A special team of crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Friday evening busted a gambling racket operating from shanti Nagar area in Mira Road with the arrest of eight people, including six women.

According to the police, working on a tip-off from an informant, a team led by Pushpraj Surve, Assistant Police Inspector, raided an apartment in Shanti Nagar in Mira Road and arrested eight people including six women who were found to be operating a gambling racket by placing monetary bets on card games. Besides gambling-related material, cash amounting more than ₹19,000 was also seized during the raid.

All the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act. The police is further investigating the incident.

With gamblers preferring flats in high profile areas in discreet residential neighborhoods to conduct their nefarious hobbies, the gambling menace has become a serious concern for the MBVV police.

