Mumbai Road Rage: MBMT bus driver, conductor assaulted near Mira Road Railway Station

Mumbai: A drive and a conductor of a public transport bus in Mira Road on Saturday, February 11, were assaulted by two men as they asked them to move their car sitting ideal at a roundabout near Mira Road Railway Station.

According to the Naya Nagar police , the driver of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport (MBMT) bus Hanumant Ugalmugle was facing difficulty in taking a turn at a roundabout due to the presence of a car on one side of the road. Ugalmugle asked the owner of the car Anil Cheddha to move his vehicles so that he could take a turn.

War of words took a violent turn

It further informed that furious Cheddha picked up a quarrel with Hanumant and the bus conductor. The war of words took a violent turn after Cheddha and Mishra, the man accompanying him, started raining blows on the driver, conductor and other MBMT staffers who tried to intervene.

Two people including Anil Cheddha and Banarsi Mishra have been arrested by the Naya Nagar police on charges of assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.

