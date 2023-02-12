Thane: Two dead after slab collapses during repair work in Bhandup

Mumbai: Two dead after slab collapses during repair work in Bhandup | File

Two people were killed after a slab collapsed on them in a ground plus one structure in Khindipada area of Bhandup.

As per information from BMC, the incident was reported at 9.42 am on Sunday morning by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

A part of the slab collapsed during repair work of ground+1 structure in Dankan line road, Khindipada in Bhandup, initial reports stated.

The two injured people, namely Rajkumar Dhotre (19) and Ramanand Yadav (18), were taken to nearby MT Agarwal hospital where they were declared dead.

(more details awaited)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)