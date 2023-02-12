e-Paper Get App
Thane: Two dead after slab collapses during repair work in Bhandup

As per information from BMC, the incident was reported at 9.42 am on Sunday morning by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Two dead after slab collapses during repair work in Bhandup | File
Two people were killed after a slab collapsed on them in a ground plus one structure in Khindipada area of Bhandup.

A part of the slab collapsed during repair work of ground+1 structure in Dankan line road, Khindipada in Bhandup, initial reports stated.

The two injured people, namely Rajkumar Dhotre (19) and Ramanand Yadav (18), were taken to nearby MT Agarwal hospital where they were declared dead.

(more details awaited)

