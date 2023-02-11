Thane: Two school-going children killed in separate road accidents in Bhiwandi

Representative Image

Thane: In two separate accidents on Friday, February 10 in Thane’s Bhiwandi, two school-going children of five years and 11 years lost their lives when the motorcycles in which they were traveling along with their parents met with an accident.

In the first incident, Raosaheb Khedekar, a resident of Madhav Park in Kalher was traveling in his two-wheeler along with his wife and daughter Aditi to drop off his 5-year-old son Shaurya to school in Kopargaon at around 12pm on February 10. The bike was hit by a tempo and Shaurya fell in front of it causing serious head injuries resulting in death. A case was registered against the tempo driver Laxman Kanetkar and he was arrested by the Narpoli police.

In the second incident, Dr. Malvika Debata, a resident of Mankoli Lodha housing complex was bringing his son Pranav Debata (11) from St.Xavier's school at Ghodbunder road in Thane on her two-wheeler at around 2:30 pm on Friday when a cement mixer driver coming from behind hit her. Pranav fell on the road and the rear wheel of the cement mixer went over Pranav's head, resulting in his death.

The Narpoli police station officer said, "Cases have been registered against the drivers. The tempo driver is under arrest, however, the cement mixer driver, as he fled after the incident, still remains at large. We will soon arrest him too.”