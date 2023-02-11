Thane: 23-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor on the pretext of marriage

Representative pic

Thane: The Chitalsar police on Friday, February 10, arrested a 23-year-old man, a resident of Kokanipada in Thane for sexually assaulting a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused, identified as Sagar Sudam Jadhav (23), was presented in Thane court on Saturday and sent to four-day police custody, informed a police officer from Chitalsar police station.

Accused refused to marry the girl

Girish Gode, Senior Police Inspector, Chitalsar police station said, "The accused Sagar Jadhav first befriended a 17-year-old girl from Vartak Nagar area in Thane and promised to marry her. On the pretext of marriage, the accused, from March 14, 2020 till January 21, 2023, repeatedly called her to his house in Kokanipada and sexually assaulted her. When the girl asked him for marriage he refused to marry her. The minor girl, after realising that she was cheated, filed a case against him at Chitalsar polit station on February 2, 2023."

Gode further added, "The accused, Sagar, when came to know about the arrest, ran away from his house. A team of inspectors comprising Raghu Bhilare and assistant police inspector Ajay Gangawane under my guidance, after receiving a tip off from the informants, succeeded in arresting the accused on February 8, 2023."

