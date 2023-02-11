Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket in Kalwa

Representative Image | File

Thane: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai and she has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Kalwa police station official said.

She was held on Thursday from Kalwa Naka after a tip off about the flesh trade was confirmed by a decoy customer, he added

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)