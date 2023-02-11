e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket in Kalwa

Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket in Kalwa

The woman is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai and she has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Thane: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman is a resident of Andheri in Mumbai and she has been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the Kalwa police station official said.

She was held on Thursday from Kalwa Naka after a tip off about the flesh trade was confirmed by a decoy customer, he added

Read Also
Thane: Plaster of building falls, another develops cracks; visuals surface
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NMMC to hold a waste-to-sustainability competition for school students

NMMC to hold a waste-to-sustainability competition for school students

Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket in Kalwa

Thane: 24-year-old woman held for running sex racket in Kalwa

CBI books RSP MLA, firm in ₹409.26 crore bank fraud case

CBI books RSP MLA, firm in ₹409.26 crore bank fraud case

Raigad: Two of India’s oldest criminal cases solved by Uran court

Raigad: Two of India’s oldest criminal cases solved by Uran court

Mumbai: Gokul milk prices hiked by ₹2 per litre; check the new prices here

Mumbai: Gokul milk prices hiked by ₹2 per litre; check the new prices here