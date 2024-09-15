Railways To Run 62 Trips Of LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur & Panvel-Chhapra Special Trains; Check Details Inside

Representational Image

Railways will run 62 trips of special trains between LTT Mumbai and Gorakhpur & Panvel and Chhapra to clear the extra rush of passengers as under:



LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Bi-weekly Specials (40 trips)

05326 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 10.25 hrs on Thursday and Saturday from 26.09.2024 to 30.11.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs next day. (20 trips)

05325 special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs on Tuesday and Thursday from 24.09.2024 to 28.11.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs on third day. (20 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, Mankapur, Basti and Khalilabad.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (18 ICF Coaches)



Panvel-Chhapra Weekly Specials (22 trips)

05070 special will depart Panvel at 23.20 hrs on Sunday from 22.09.2024 to 01.12.2024 and arrive Chhapra at 11.35 hrs third day. (11 trips)

05069 special will depart Chhapra at 13.15 hrs on Saturday from 21.09.2024 to 30.11.2024 and arrive Panvel at 22.00 hrs next day. (11 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Cheokki, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar, Ghazipur City and Ballia.

Composition: 10 AC-III Tier Economy, 5 Sleeper Class, 5 Non-AC Chair Car (Unreserved) 1 Guard’s Brake van and 1 Generator car. (22 LHB Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for trips of special train No. 05326 & 05070 on special charges will open on 17.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App



Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.