 Special Train Pune-Danapur Superfast Express For Festive Season; Gets Halt In Itarsi; Check Train Route, Date & Timings Here
Several special trains have been also started for the festive season on busy routes like Mumbai, Secunderabad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special trains will be started on Pune-Danapur (Bihar) route from October 25 in view of festive rush. The Railway Administration is expected to start 28 trip (including return trip) special trains between Pune-Danapur-Pune.

The train will also at Itarsi station of Bhopal division.

Check details below:

Train number 01205 Pune-Danapur Superfast Special train will depart from Pune station at 15.30 hrs from October 25 to November 07 and reach Itarsi at 06.10 hrs the next day, depart from Itarsi at 06.20 hrs and reach Danapur station at 02.00 hrs on the third day via other stations on the route.

Similarly, train number 01206 Danapur-Pune Special train will depart from Danapur station at 05.30 hrs from October 27 to November 09 reach Itarsi at 02.35 hrs the next day, depart from Itarsi at 02.40 hrs and reach Pune station at 18.15 hrs via other stations en route.

Stoppage of train include  Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions.

Several special trains have been also started for the festive season on busy routes like Mumbai, Secunderabad. These trains will start from Navratri and will run till Diwali and Chhath puja.

For detailed information about the stoppage and timing of the special train, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

