Mumbai: Central & Western Railways Announce Special Late- Night Trains To Help Devotees During Ganesh Visarjan; Details Inside

In a move to ease travel for Ganpati devotees during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, Central Railway (CR) has announced special suburban train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane/Kalyan during the night. These additional trains will run in the mid night to cater to the increased demand during the festive season.

Central Railway Services:

As per the regular schedule, the last train departs from CSMT for Kurla at 12:31 AM, and the first train to Kasara departs at 4:19 AM, leaving a service gap during the night. However, considering the significance of the festival and requests from Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandals, CR has decided to operate these special services starting from the intervening night of 14th/ 15th September on main line not just on the immersion day as in previous years.

These special trains will run during the intervening nights of September 14th/15th, 15th/16th, and 17th/18th between CSMT and Thane/Kalyan on the main line.

According to a spokesperson of Central Railway (CR), these special suburban train services will operate on the intervening nights of 14th/15th, 15th/16th, and 17th/18th September to cater to Ganpati devotees traveling during the festival on main line between CSMT- Thane/ Kalyan.

The CSMT-Kalyan Special suburban train will depart from CSMT at 1:40 AM and arrive in Kalyan at 3:10 AM.

The CSMT-Thane Special train will depart from CSMT at 2:30 AM and reach Thane by 3:30 AM.Another CSMT-Kalyan Special suburban train will depart from CSMT at 3:25 AM and arrive in Kalyan at 4:55 AM.

In the opposite direction, the Kalyan-CSMT Special suburban train will depart from Kalyan at 12:05 AM and reach CSMT at 1:30 AM.

The Thane-CSMT Special suburban train will depart from Thane at 1:00 AM and reach CSMT by 2:00 AM.

Additionally, another Thane-CSMT Special suburban train will leave Thane at 2:00 AM and arrive at CSMT by 3:00 AM.

Apart from that on the occasion of Ganpati immersion, during the intervening night of 17th/18th September, CR will operate special suburban trains services on the Harbour line.

On harbour line a special Panvel local will will depart from CSMT 01:30 AM and arrive at Panvel: 02:50 AM.. Similarly another special local will depart from CSMT at 02:45 AM and arrive Panvel at 04:05 AM.

In the opposite direction a special local train service will depart from Panvel at 01:00 AM, arrive at CSMT at 02:20 AM. Similarly another special local train will depart from Panvel at 01:45 AM and arrive CSMT at 03:05 AM.

These special local trains are scheduled to cater to passengers during late-night hours on the Harbour Line.

Western Railway Services

Western Railway has announced the operation of four pairs of extra special local trains to accommodate the increased passenger load during Ganpati immersion on the intervening night of 17th/18th September 2024. These special trains will run between Churchgate and Virar.

These Special services will depart from Churchgate at 1.15 am, 1.55 am, 2.25 am and 3.20 am respectively and arrive Virar at 2.50 am ,3.32 am, 4.02 am and 4.58 am respectively.

In return direction special services will depart from Virar at 12.15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am and 3 am and arrive Churchgate at 1.52 am, 2.22 am, 3.15 am and 4.40 am