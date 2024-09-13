Mumbai: No Block On WR Suburban Section Amid Ganesh Festival On September 15

Western Railway | File Image

In view of the ongoing Ganpati festival in the city , the Western Railway has announced that there will be no block on its suburban section on Sunday, 15th September 2024. This decision has been made to ensure smooth travel for the large number of devotees and commuters during the festive period.

Typically, maintenance blocks are scheduled over weekends to carry out essential works, but considering the significant passenger movement and the importance of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, the authorities have deferred any such blockages. This will allow uninterrupted train services across the suburban lines, ensuring that devotees can travel conveniently to visit Ganpati pandals and participate in festivities.

Western Railway has urged passengers to make the most of this arrangement while also advising them to check regular train schedules and updates for any changes. "The railway remain committed to providing a seamless and comfortable travel experience during the festive period" said an official.