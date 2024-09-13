Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 09061/09062 Udhna – Ghazipur City Weekly Special train on Special fare on existing composition, timings, and stoppages, etc.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of this train is as under:

• Extension of Train No. 09061/09062 Udhna – Ghazipur City Weekly Special:

Train No. 09061 Udhna – Ghazipur City Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th August, 2024 has been extended from 18th September to 6th November, 2024.

Train No. 09062 Ghazipur City - Udhna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th August, 2024 has been extended from 20th September to 8th November, 2024.

For detailed information regarding timing of halts, Passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.