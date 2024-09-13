 Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 09061/09062 Udhna – Ghazipur City Weekly Special train on Special fare on existing composition, timings, and stoppages, etc.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of this train is as under: 

• Extension of Train No. 09061/09062 Udhna – Ghazipur City Weekly Special:

Read Also
Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train
article-image

Train No. 09061 Udhna – Ghazipur City Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th August, 2024 has been extended from 18th September to 6th November, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol'
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
WB: Mamata Banerjee Offers To Resign For Public Interest, Docs Refused Meeting With CM After Live Streaming Was Not Allowed
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence
Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM Shinde Meet Amid Devendra Fadnavis Absence
Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway To Introduce 12 New Suburban Services From October As Mumbai Central...
article-image

Train No. 09062 Ghazipur City - Udhna Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th August, 2024 has been extended from 20th September to 8th November, 2024.

For detailed information regarding timing of halts, Passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: 26-Foot-Tall Paper Ganesh Idol At Chandivali Office Building Becomes 'World’s Tallest...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Udhna-Ghazipur City Weekly Special Train Service; Check Details...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Amit Shah Directs Mahayuti Alliance To Unite For Assembly Elections; Ajit Pawar And CM...

Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

Mumbai: Central Railways' Upgradation Work On CSMT Toilets Sparks Heritage Concerns

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs