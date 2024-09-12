 Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

The accused, identified as Imran Shaikh, a resident of Malad (East), is a travel agent. The police filed an FIR against him under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Wednesday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
The minor victim was molested by the 40-year-old man on September 11 | Pixabay/ representative Image

The CSMT railway police have arrested a 40-year-old individual for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The incident took place on September 11.

The accused, identified as Imran Shaikh, a resident of Malad (East), is a travel agent. The police filed an FIR against him under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Wednesday.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bombay HC Acquits 28-Year-Old Man Convicted Of Raping 16-Yr-Old, Cites Victim's Actions As...
article-image

According to the police, on Wednesday, the 15-year-old girl was travelling with her father in the general compartment of a slow local. They had boarded the train at Vikhroli and were set to get off at Byculla. As they stood near the door while Byculla station approached around 10.45am, the accused, Shaikh, who had boarded the same compartment at Dadar, allegedly touched the girl with his elbow and gave her his number for contact. The girl immediately informed her father.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 34-Year-Old BEST Employee In Decade-Old Molestation Case, Deems Him...
article-image

With the help of other passengers, her father nabbed the accused and handed him over to the railway police. The accused is currently in police custody.

FPJ Shorts
'PC Kuch Baat Karni Hai': Piyush Chawla Narrates An Interesting Anecdote About 'Leader' Rohit Sharma When Ex-MI Captain Texted At 2:30 Am; Video
'PC Kuch Baat Karni Hai': Piyush Chawla Narrates An Interesting Anecdote About 'Leader' Rohit Sharma When Ex-MI Captain Texted At 2:30 Am; Video
Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Curvv ICE Deliveries Commence Across India, Price Starts at Rs 10 Lakh
Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train
Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train
Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2
Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End By Oct 2

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End...

Mumbai: Hiccup In Kandivali Subway Widening Causes Closure For 10 Hours; Debris Cleared, Work To End...

IIT-Bombay Students' Group Oppose Objections Raised By APPSC Over Collaboration With Israeli...

IIT-Bombay Students' Group Oppose Objections Raised By APPSC Over Collaboration With Israeli...

Mumbai: 3 CGST Officials Booked By CBI In Bribery Case

Mumbai: 3 CGST Officials Booked By CBI In Bribery Case

Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Must-Buy Unique Things Around Mount Mary's Basilica

Bandra Fair 2024: 5 Must-Buy Unique Things Around Mount Mary's Basilica