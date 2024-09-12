Mumbai: 40-Yr-Old Man Booked By CSMT Railway Police For Molesting Minor Girl On Train

The minor victim was molested by the 40-year-old man on September 11 | Pixabay/ representative Image

The CSMT railway police have arrested a 40-year-old individual for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The incident took place on September 11.

The accused, identified as Imran Shaikh, a resident of Malad (East), is a travel agent. The police filed an FIR against him under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Wednesday.

According to the police, on Wednesday, the 15-year-old girl was travelling with her father in the general compartment of a slow local. They had boarded the train at Vikhroli and were set to get off at Byculla. As they stood near the door while Byculla station approached around 10.45am, the accused, Shaikh, who had boarded the same compartment at Dadar, allegedly touched the girl with his elbow and gave her his number for contact. The girl immediately informed her father.

With the help of other passengers, her father nabbed the accused and handed him over to the railway police. The accused is currently in police custody.