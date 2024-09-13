 Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch

Due to some technical glitch, 12 air-conditioned local trains - from 8.45 am to 11.12 pm on the central line will run as regular trains, the Central Railway informed on Friday morning.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway AC Trains to run as Non AC Trains on Friday | File Image

Mumbai: In a major Mumbai local trains update, the Central Railway on Friday will run its 12 AC Trains as Non-AC trains, the divisional railway manager's office (DRM) has informed. The commuters with AC train tickets/passes will have to travel in the Non-AC trains. It is expected that the AC train services on the Central Railway (CR) will resume to normal by Saturday.

The DRM Mumbai posted on its official X handle informing the commuters that due to some technical issues the AC Trains will run as Non-AC today (September 13). The CR also provided the timings of the trains as below.

On asking what technical issues the AC Train services are facing on Friday, the spokesperson of Central Railway P D Patil said that he is unaware of the technical glitches and will find out the details.

Read Also
Mumbai: Harbour And Trans-Harbour Train Services Disrupted By Pantograph Issue At Nerul; Western...
article-image

In the prime Ganpati festival, on Wednesday, September 11 too the commuters were affected because of a glitch on the Gitanjali Express affected Central Railway services.

FPJ Shorts
Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%
Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%
Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch
Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch
Manager Of UP School Which Expelled Student For Bringing Non-Veg In Tiffin Joins BJP, Controversy Intensifies
Manager Of UP School Which Expelled Student For Bringing Non-Veg In Tiffin Joins BJP, Controversy Intensifies
Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August
Bihar, Tripura Report Inflation Rates Double The National Average Of 3.65% For August

The train had an unexpected halt at Titwala station early morning, causing disruption on the central line during peak morning hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Asks State Govt Not To Appoint Another Education Officer In...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Asks State Govt Not To Appoint Another Education Officer In...

Bombay High Court Upholds Life Term Of 50-Year-Old Man Convicted For Sexually Abusing Five Minor...

Bombay High Court Upholds Life Term Of 50-Year-Old Man Convicted For Sexually Abusing Five Minor...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Releases NITI Aayog Report Claims 2X Economic Growth In Mumbai By 2030

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Releases NITI Aayog Report Claims 2X Economic Growth In Mumbai By 2030

Mumbai: Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Performed At Matunga's RPF Grounds

Mumbai: Ground Breaking Ceremony Of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Performed At Matunga's RPF Grounds