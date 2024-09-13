Mumbai: 12 Central Railway AC Trains To Run As Non-AC Today Due To Technical Glitch

Central Railway AC Trains to run as Non AC Trains on Friday | File Image

Mumbai: In a major Mumbai local trains update, the Central Railway on Friday will run its 12 AC Trains as Non-AC trains, the divisional railway manager's office (DRM) has informed. The commuters with AC train tickets/passes will have to travel in the Non-AC trains. It is expected that the AC train services on the Central Railway (CR) will resume to normal by Saturday.

The DRM Mumbai posted on its official X handle informing the commuters that due to some technical issues the AC Trains will run as Non-AC today (September 13). The CR also provided the timings of the trains as below.

The following trains will run as NON-AC today (13.09.2024) due to a technical issue.@Central_Railway@YatriRailways pic.twitter.com/HncnvpHNws — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) September 13, 2024

On asking what technical issues the AC Train services are facing on Friday, the spokesperson of Central Railway P D Patil said that he is unaware of the technical glitches and will find out the details.

In the prime Ganpati festival, on Wednesday, September 11 too the commuters were affected because of a glitch on the Gitanjali Express affected Central Railway services.

The train had an unexpected halt at Titwala station early morning, causing disruption on the central line during peak morning hours.