Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for the commercial development of three prime land parcels in Mumbai on a revenue share model. The sites are located at Mahalaxmi, Bandra East, and Supari Baug Colony in Parel.

According to the tender notices, the Mahalaxmi land parcel measures about 10,801 sq. m. and is situated near Mahalaxmi railway station, with close proximity to Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and the Science Centre Metro station. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 23rd, 2025, at the Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, while the last date for submission of online bids is November 12, 2025. The reserve price is set at Rs 993.30 crore with lease period of 99 years offering 4.05 Floor Space Index (FSI).

The Bandra East parcel covers approximately 45,371 sq. m. and is located adjoining the Western Express Highway. The site is 300–500 meters from Bandra railway station and about 2 km from the upcoming metro corridor. RLDA has announced that the pre-bid meeting for this site will be held on September 23, 2025, with the bid submission deadline set for November 12, 2025. The reserve price set is the highest, amounting to Rs 5,365 crore.

The Supari Baug Colony site in Parel is also being offered for the development of total 23, 047 Sq. Mt. The land is accessible from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and is close to Parel, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point business districts. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm at Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, with the final date for online bid submission on November 3, 2025. The reserve price is of Rs 1,734 crore.

RLDA stated that all projects are being offered on long-term lease under a revenue-sharing model. The Authority role is the development of Land/Air Space entrusted for the generation of non-tariff revenue and creation of assets for Indian Railways. It is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.