 Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRailways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for the commercial development of three prime land parcels in Mumbai on a revenue share model. The sites are located at Mahalaxmi, Bandra East, and Supari Baug Colony in Parel.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for the commercial development of three prime land parcels in Mumbai on a revenue share model. The sites are located at Mahalaxmi, Bandra East, and Supari Baug Colony in Parel.

According to the tender notices, the Mahalaxmi land parcel measures about 10,801 sq. m. and is situated near Mahalaxmi railway station, with close proximity to Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and the Science Centre Metro station. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 23rd, 2025, at the Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, while the last date for submission of online bids is November 12,  2025. The reserve price is set at Rs 993.30 crore with lease period of 99 years offering 4.05 Floor Space Index (FSI). 

Read Also
Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud...
article-image

The Bandra East parcel covers approximately  45,371 sq. m. and is located adjoining the Western Express Highway. The site is 300–500 meters from Bandra railway station and about 2 km from the upcoming metro corridor. RLDA has announced that the pre-bid meeting for this site will be held on September 23, 2025, with the bid submission deadline set for November 12, 2025. The reserve price set is the highest, amounting to Rs 5,365 crore.

The Supari Baug Colony site in Parel is also being offered for the development of total 23, 047 Sq. Mt. The land is accessible from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and is close to Parel, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point business districts. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm at Trident Hotel, Nariman Point, with the final date for online bid submission on November 3, 2025. The reserve price is of Rs 1,734 crore. 

FPJ Shorts
The Surfer OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Nicolas Cage's Latest Film
The Surfer OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Nicolas Cage's Latest Film
Nissan Motor India Cuts Prices Of New Magnite Range By ₹1 Lakh After Government Reduces GST On Passenger Vehicles, Enhancing Affordability
Nissan Motor India Cuts Prices Of New Magnite Range By ₹1 Lakh After Government Reduces GST On Passenger Vehicles, Enhancing Affordability
Rajasthan: Panic Grips Jaipur As Two Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Investigation Underway
Rajasthan: Panic Grips Jaipur As Two Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Investigation Underway
Adorable! Carlos Alcaraz Fist Bumps Ball Kids In Heartwarming Moment After Winning US Open 2025; Video
Adorable! Carlos Alcaraz Fist Bumps Ball Kids In Heartwarming Moment After Winning US Open 2025; Video
Read Also
Maha Government Set To Launch 10 New Waterways In MMR, Including Four Routes Connecting To Navi...
article-image

RLDA stated that all projects are being offered on long-term lease under a revenue-sharing model. The Authority role is the development of Land/Air Space entrusted for the generation of non-tariff revenue and creation of assets for Indian Railways. It is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

Mumbai News: MahaRERA Resolves Over 5200 Complaints, Easing Tensions Amongst Home Buyers

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...

'Cotton Mat, Shower Area & 3 Meals A Day': How PNB Fraud Case Accused Mehul Choksi Will Be Kept In...

Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...

Maharashtra Rains: Water Levels In Nathsagar Reservoir Rise Causing Overflow, Jayakwadi Dam Gates...

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Railways Open Bids For Prime Mumbai Land Parcels; Total Reserve Price Set At ₹8,000 Crore

Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani

Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Stick By 21-Year-Old In Malvani