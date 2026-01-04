Raigad Police Secure Top Rank In Maharashtra With Strong Crime Detection | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In 2025, a total of 2,282 crimes were registered in Raigad district, of which 2,064 cases were solved, achieving a 90 per cent detection rate. A three per cent increase was reported in crime detection compared to the previous year, even as the overall number of crimes in the district declined.

According to police data, the district has shown a steady rise in crime detection over the past several years, with the rate climbing from 76 per cent in 2019 to 90 per cent in 2025.

Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal said the focus on thorough investigation, speedy detection and preventive action had yielded positive results. She noted that Raigad Police have secured first rank in Maharashtra by filing 100 per cent charge-sheets in women-related cases within the stipulated time.

In serious offences, police recorded a 94 per cent detection rate in murder cases, solving 30 of the 32 cases registered during the year, while all 27 cases of attempt to murder were detected. In property-related offences, 295 of the 445 registered cases were solved.

Preventive action was also intensified to curb criminal activities. Police externed 14 habitual offenders from the district and initiated preventive action against 10,519 individuals, which is 1,005 more cases than in 2024.

The district police carried out a major crackdown on illegal activities, registering 625 prohibition cases, 115 gambling and matka cases, 26 NDPS cases and 14 cases involving illegal firearms. Raids on gambling dens led to the seizure of Rs 56.54 lakh, while liquor worth Rs 84.55 lakh was seized during prohibition-related action.

Under the NDPS Act, Raigad Police seized narcotics including 23.890 kg of charas worth Rs 1.19 crore, 44.431 kg of ganja worth Rs 11.32 lakh, 4.76 kg of MD worth Rs 4.22 crore, and 50.687 kg of ketamine valued at Rs 88.92 crore.

Crimes against women continued to receive priority, with 521 cases registered in 2025, of which 513 were solved, resulting in a 98 per cent detection rate. Police ensured charge-sheets in these cases were filed in court within 60 days.

The traffic department also stepped up enforcement to improve road safety, registering 1,37,308 traffic violations during the year and collecting Rs 12.62 crore in fines. Key violations included riding without helmets, failure to wear seatbelts and drunken driving.

“We are consistently focusing on in-depth investigation and preventive measures. The positive results clearly show the impact of this approach,” said SP Anchal Dalal.

Year-wise crime detection

2019: 2,457 crimes registered; 1,648 solved – 76% detection

2020: 1,980 crimes registered; 1,562 solved – 79% detection

2021: 2,253 crimes registered; 1,854 solved – 82% detection

2022: 2,585 crimes registered; 2,249 solved – 87% detection

2023: 2,715 crimes registered; 2,366 solved – 87% detection

2024: 2,540 crimes registered; 2,204 solved – 87% detection

2025: 2,282 crimes registered; 2,064 solved – 90% detection

