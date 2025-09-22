Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents | Pexels Image

Navi Mumbai: CBD police have registered a case against Belapur-based shipping agent Vikram Mishra for allegedly forging sign-off stamps in a seaman’s CDC (Continuous Discharge Certificate) and attempting to cheat immigration authorities.

Immigration Officials Flag Mismatch in CDC Sign-Off Dates

The case surfaced on September 12, when 24-year-old Ganesh Sachin Kalambe from Raigad reached Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to board an Indigo flight to Dubai. Immigration officials detected a mismatch in the sign-off dates between Kalambe’s CDC and the records in the official system.

His CDC showed a sign-on entry for vessel MV Marsa Neptune dated November 25, 2023, and a sign-off entry dated March 16, 2025, but the immigration system reflected November 14, 2024 as the actual sign-off date.

Authorities Probe Possible Forgery or Misrepresentation

During questioning, Kalambe confessed that after MV Marsa Neptune was suspended, he returned to Mumbai without official sign-off stamps. In March 2025, he approached Mishra, who allegedly affixed fake stamps at his CBD Belapur office and charged him Rs 25,000 for updating them online.

Kalambe was handed over to Sahar police, and the case was later transferred to CBD police. “We have booked the agent for cheating and forgery, and efforts are on to trace him. This case may point to a larger racket involving fake documents in the shipping sector. The further investigations are on,” a CBD police officer said.

