 Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRaigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents

Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents

The case surfaced on September 12, when 24-year-old Ganesh Sachin Kalambe from Raigad reached Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to board an Indigo flight to Dubai. Immigration officials detected a mismatch in the sign-off dates between Kalambe’s CDC and the records in the official system.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents | Pexels Image

Navi Mumbai: CBD police have registered a case against Belapur-based shipping agent Vikram Mishra for allegedly forging sign-off stamps in a seaman’s CDC (Continuous Discharge Certificate) and attempting to cheat immigration authorities.

Immigration Officials Flag Mismatch in CDC Sign-Off Dates

The case surfaced on September 12, when 24-year-old Ganesh Sachin Kalambe from Raigad reached Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to board an Indigo flight to Dubai. Immigration officials detected a mismatch in the sign-off dates between Kalambe’s CDC and the records in the official system.

His CDC showed a sign-on entry for vessel MV Marsa Neptune dated November 25, 2023, and a sign-off entry dated March 16, 2025, but the immigration system reflected November 14, 2024 as the actual sign-off date.

FPJ Shorts
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Washington To Push Forward India-US Trade Talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Washington To Push Forward India-US Trade Talks
'Double Benefits From Double-Engine BJP Govt': PM Modi Inaugurates ₹5,127-Crore Development Projects In Arunachal Pradesh - VIDEO
'Double Benefits From Double-Engine BJP Govt': PM Modi Inaugurates ₹5,127-Crore Development Projects In Arunachal Pradesh - VIDEO
Bihar: Chaos Erupts As Scorpio Falls Into Mammoth-Sized Pothole In Patna, Owner's Reaction Will Shock You - VIDEO
Bihar: Chaos Erupts As Scorpio Falls Into Mammoth-Sized Pothole In Patna, Owner's Reaction Will Shock You - VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Kandivali's Charkop Sees 2 Fatal Murders; Investigations Underway
article-image

Authorities Probe Possible Forgery or Misrepresentation

During questioning, Kalambe confessed that after MV Marsa Neptune was suspended, he returned to Mumbai without official sign-off stamps. In March 2025, he approached Mishra, who allegedly affixed fake stamps at his CBD Belapur office and charged him Rs 25,000 for updating them online.

Kalambe was handed over to Sahar police, and the case was later transferred to CBD police. “We have booked the agent for cheating and forgery, and efforts are on to trace him. This case may point to a larger racket involving fake documents in the shipping sector. The further investigations are on,” a CBD police officer said.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React...

Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React...

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

Mumbai News: 7- 8 Cars Collide At Mulund Toll Plaza, Causing Heavy Congestion, No Injuries Reported...

Mumbai News: 7- 8 Cars Collide At Mulund Toll Plaza, Causing Heavy Congestion, No Injuries Reported...

'BJP Workers Wanted To Watch India-Pakistan Match': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Over Timing Of PM...

'BJP Workers Wanted To Watch India-Pakistan Match': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Over Timing Of PM...