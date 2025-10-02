 Palghar News: MBVV Police Destroy Narcotics Worth ₹29.76 Crore In 27 Cases
The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) has destroyed narcotics worth nearly ₹29.76 crore that were seized in 27 cases registered under the NDPS Act. Acting on directives from the Special Inspector General, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Maharashtra, a statewide campaign was carried out between September 16 and September 30 to dispose of seized contraband.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
MBVV Police destroy ₹29.76 crore worth of seized narcotics at Taloja facility | X - @MBVVPOLICE

Statewide Campaign

Acting on directives from the Special Inspector General, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Maharashtra, a statewide campaign was carried out between September 16 and September 30 to dispose of seized contraband.

Incineration of Narcotics

Under the supervision of the Narcotics Disposal Committee, the police incinerated 240.420 kg of drugs at the Mumbai Waste Management Ltd. facility in Taloja, Panvel. The contraband included ganja, charas, mephedrone, heroin, ephedrine, cocaine, cough syrup bottles, and tablets such as Alprazolam and Tramadol.

Purpose of Disposal

Officials said the action was taken to ensure proper disposal of seized narcotics in accordance with the law and to prevent the risk of such substances being misused.

