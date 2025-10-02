 Massive Morcha Planned On October 6 Demanding Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be Named After DB Patil
Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, warned the Centre that unless an official notification naming the airport after D. B. Patil is issued before its inauguration, lakhs of protesters will march to the airport.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representative Image

The demand to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after national leader late D. B. Patil has intensified, with a massive protest march announced for Monday, October 6. The “Dharak Morcha,” led by Bhoomiputra groups and supporters of D. B. Patil, will begin from Ganpatsheth Tandel Ground in Karave village and proceed to the Reti Bandar Gate of the airport.

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, warned the Centre that unless an official notification naming the airport after D. B. Patil is issued before its inauguration, lakhs of protesters will march to the airport. “The Maharashtra government has already passed a resolution in the Cabinet and Legislature and forwarded it to the Centre. Any delay is nothing but disrespect to the government and to the sentiments of the people,” he said.

Mhatre highlighted Patil’s legacy, calling him a frontline leader of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and a champion of farmers’ rights. “He gave the Kul Kayda making tenants the owners of land, fought for ‘land for land’ in acquisitions, laid the foundation for the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, gave the nation a law against female foeticide, and led the OBC reservation struggle. Despite being a five-time MLA and two-time MP, he lived a selfless life without even building his own house. Naming the airport after him is the least that can be done,” he added.

He asserted that the people’s emotions on the issue are running high and warned that the delay in naming the airport would not be tolerated. “If a decision is taken before October 6, there will be celebrations. Otherwise, lakhs of Bhoomiputra and D. B. Patil supporters will storm the Navi Mumbai Airport,” Mhatre declared.

The press conference saw the participation of representatives from organizations across Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Dombivli, Mumbai, and Raigad.

