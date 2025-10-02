Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Host 'Classical Marathi Language Week' From October 3–9

NMMC to celebrate Classical Marathi Language Week from October 3–9 with lectures, quizzes, and poetry recitations | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a week-long celebration October 3 to 9 to honor the recently designated status of Marathi as a Classical Language.

State-Level Directive

The initiative comes following a state-level directive that declares October 3 as Classical Marathi Language Day, with the entire week dedicated to raising awareness and pride in Marathi language and literature.

Inaugural Lecture

NMMC will host a series of events to highlight the heritage and richness of Marathi. The inaugural program on Friday, October 3, 2025 will be a lecture titled “Classical Marathi — Proud Marathi”, delivered by Dr. Prof. Narendra Pathak, a member of the Sahitya Akademi.

The session will begin at 11:00 am in the Knowledge Centre on the third floor of the Corporation’s headquarters.

Session on Orthography

As part of the week’s programming, on Tuesday, October 7, Janardan Mhatre, noted author and ghazal poet, will conduct a session at 11:00 am on “Orthography in Classical Marathi”, stressing the importance of correct spelling and pure usage in the language.

Quiz Competition

On Wednesday, October 8, a Quiz Competition on Marathi language and literature will be conducted at 11:00 am. Participants may include NMMC officials, staff, and general literature enthusiasts. Prizes (in the form of books) will be awarded on the spot to those answering correctly.

Poetry Recitation Competition

The celebrations will culminate with a Poetry Recitation Competition on Thursday, October 9, starting at 11:00 am. Participants will recite classical Marathi poems by celebrated poets, rather than their own compositions, with a time limit of five minutes per performance. This event aims to spotlight the beauty and diversity of classical Marathi poetry to a wider audience.

Registration Details

Those wishing to participate must register by October 6, 2025 by contacting 9920378574 or 9930020814. No registrations will be accepted at the venue on the day of the event.

