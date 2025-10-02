Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs 24 ‘Waste To Art’ Sculptures To Promote Eco-Friendly Practices

PMC installs 24 ‘Waste to Art’ sculptures across Panvel wards to promote eco-friendly practices | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has installed 24 ‘Waste to Art’ sculptures across its 20 wards. The initiative, carried out between September 17 and October 2, aims to promote eco-friendly practices and create awareness about waste management.

Innovative Art from Discarded Materials

Sanitation inspectors crafted innovative artworks using discarded materials such as empty plastic bottles, damaged tires, and unused pipes. Officials said the effort is designed to drive home the message of RRR — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle among residents.

पनवेल महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात दिनांक 17 सप्टेंबर 2025 ते 2 ऑक्टोबर 2025 या कालावधीत आयुक्त श्री.मंगेश चितळे यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली 'स्वच्छता ही सेवा 2025’ अभियान राबविण्यात येत आहे. या उपक्रमांतर्गत पनवेल महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील सर्व 20 प्रभागांमध्ये एकूण 24 ठिकाणी वेस्ट टू… pic.twitter.com/e3WkY9dWf5 — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 2, 2025

Deputy Commissioner’s Appeal

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate urged itizens to make full use of RRR centres to minimize household waste and to adopt the habit of turning discarded items into useful or decorative products.

Promoting Sustainable Lifestyle

“The campaign is not just about cleanliness but also about encouraging people to embrace a sustainable lifestyle. It reinforces the idea of turning waste into durable and meaningful creations,” Dr. Vidhate said.

Echoing Swachh Maharashtra Goals

Civic officials added that the project also echoes the broader goals of the Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan, underlining the importance of moving from “waste to wealth” in daily life.

