Raigad gun scare: Neptune Maritime Security issues statement after Yacht owned by Australian drifts near Harihareshwar beach

-

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday. Neptune Maritime Security has released an official statement after a box carrying the company's logo was found in the suspicious boat. The box in the boat was carrying three AK-47 rifles and ammo.

"In June 2022, Neptune P2P Group provided private security on the vessel ‘MY Lady Han’. The yacht was damaged during a monsoon in the Arabian Sea, causing the Captain to declare an emergency. While the crew were rescued, the yacht was unable to be salvaged due to the extreme weather conditions.

Earlier this morning, Neptune P2P Group were made aware that the vessel, which was presumed sunk, had washed up on Indian shores.

Neptune P2P Group are working with the owner of the vessel and the Indian and UK authorities to determine the official recovery procedures of the vessel and controlled items," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking on the issue said the boat found with some semi-automatic weapons off the Raigad coast was owned by an Australian woman.

The boat drifted due to the inclement weather and came to the Raigad coast, Fadnavis informed the state Assembly.

The state home minister made the statement after NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare raised the issue in the House.

"The boat found drifted off the Raigad coast is owned by an Australian woman. Some semi-automatic weapons have been found on it," he said.

"Central agencies and the state police have started an investigation into the matter," he added.

Earlier, a Coast Guard official said there was no security threat.

According to officials, the crew members of this boat had been rescued in June this year near the Oman coast.

It later drifted and grounded ashore, a Coast Guard official said.

Some locals spotted the boat, having no crew member, in Shrivardhan area, located more than 190 km from Mumbai, and alerted security agencies.